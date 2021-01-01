Mid Century Floor Lamp - 2 Globe Modern Standing Lamp With Foot Pedal, Frosted Glass Stand Up Lights For Living Room, Bedroom, Office, Contemporary LE

A mid-century modern floor lamp with two adorable frosted glass. High-end appearance of the fabulous corner lamp is no doubt can attract everyone who is interested in fashion and beauty.The simple stems and milky white frosted glass globes create an upscale feel commensurate with the mid-century, contemporary and modern decoration styles.The shiny luster of the brass finish matches perfectly with the frosted diffuse shadows to create a charming look.You only need to put it in any corner of the house, it can make your space come with charming.You will never regret having an elegant floor lamp that is beautiful, stylish and high-tech.