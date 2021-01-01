The mid century end/accent table evokes the retro feel and function of authentic mid century modern styling in a beautiful walnut finish and with attention to detail at every point. Iconic and unique abstract design creates interest as well as adds functionality. The black solid wood, lathe turned legs provide a nice accent to the danish walnut finish. One inch thick hollow core structure conveys a sense of sturdiness and substance. OSHOME Mid century Danish Walnut Composite End Table in Brown | 41301