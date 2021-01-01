From camaflexi
Camaflexi Mid-Century Castanho, Twin Size, Panel Headboard, Platform Bed
Camaflexi's Mid-Century Modern designed Platform Beds combine functionality with sleek lines and geometric forms. This unique combination will add the perfect blend of simple sophistication and warmth to your bedroom. The beds are constructed of elegant pine wood with a rich protective finish that further enhances the natural beauty of the wood grains. Featuring a slat roll foundation with 12 individual slats, one center supports, this bed is built to last. In addition, the slat roll foundation eliminates the need for a box spring. The smooth panel headboard with extended posts and round tapering legs further adds to the Mid-Century Modern element of the bed. The bed's headboard and footboard connect with two sturdy bed rails. Customize your space with the natural simplicity found in these Mid-Century Modern Beds!. Color: Castanho.