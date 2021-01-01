From kirkland's
Mid-Century Abstract Canvas Art Print, 24x24 in.
Ponder over the intriguing pattern of our Mid-Century Abstract Canvas Art Print. You'll love displaying this unique piece in any space that sparks creativity. Canvas art print measures 24L x 1.25W x 24H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features mid-century abstract subject Hues of white, yellow, blue, orange, and black Weight: 1.96 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Designed and printed in the USA Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.