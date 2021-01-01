From camaflexi
Camaflexi Mid-Century 2-Drawer White Nightstand
Mid-Century Modern design combines functionality with sleek lines and geometric forms that offers a simple sophistication to any modern space. Camaflexis Mid-Century Modern Night Stands are constructed of solid wood with a protective finish that highlights the natural beauty of the wood grains. These 2-drawer night stands are the perfect complement to our Mid-Century Modern Bed Collection. In keeping with the clean simplistic design element of the beds, these night stands feature round tapering legs and minimalist ornamentation. The night stand feature two drawers for ample bed side storage. The drawers are equipped with metal roller glides with safety stops for smooth and effortless motion. The Mid-Century Modern Night Stands are available in two distinct finishes, Bright White and Castanho Brown. Customize your space with the natural simplicity and beauty found in these Mid-Century Modern Night Stands.