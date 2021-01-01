Furmax Mid Back Ribbed Desk Leather Executive Office Swivel Computer Chair with Soft Padded Arms Weight Bearing 350LBS, Black

Modern Style: It is ribbed design with sleek lines of the back and seat, modern and is suitable for offices, computer desks, and home office desks, it would fit almost any decors. Also it is ergonomically made offering well support to the back, lumbar, butt and thigh, comfortable all day. Elastic Cushions: The chair is thick sponges padded from its back, seat and armrests, the sponge has good elastic and high density quality, with soft PU leather covered, which offers comfy sitting experiences all the day and allows good air ventilation. Pneumatic Height Adjusting: The chair is pneumatic seat-height adjustable, the gas lift is qualified and lab certified for safer and more assuring use. The chair base is BIFMA passed and can bear 250lbs weight. Durable Quality: The chair use durable material from the cushion, leather, frame, gas lift, base and the casters, for making a comfortable office desk chair and service longer time than others. Assembly & Service: The assembling instruction sheet and tools are completely packed, please kindly note the two armrests are placed inside the chair back for saving carton dimension. It would be easy to finish the assembly. If you had any questions, please contact our customer service and we will help you out of the questions with our best.