From costway
costway Black Mid Back Office Chair Mesh Executive Chair with Adjustable Height&Flip-Up Arm
Advertisement
This is our brand new mid-back executive office chair which features sophisticated profile and exquisite workmanship to keep you stable and comfortable all day. The breathable mesh backrest provides ergonomic lumbar support to prevent back strain and muscle fatigue, while ensuring air circulation and improving comfort. The drafting chair allows you to obtain a comfortable seated position by adjusting the seat height and footrest height. Additionally, 360° swivel seat helps you better communicate with colleagues around you, which greatly improves your work efficiency. A perfect addition for office, conference room, study and other occasions. Refresh your office space with the mesh drafting chair. Color: black.