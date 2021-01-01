Office Star Products Black Mid Back Multi-Function Ergonomics Chair, Black Polyester

Find your comfort zone with an ergonomic office chair designed for your comfort. Enjoy the plush fabric surrounds of the seat back along with multi-function controls, a ratchet back, and height adjustable arms for a fully personalized seating experience. A thick, padded, contour molded seat and back offer the support you need during the busy work day. With Greenguard certification you can take comfort in knowing this chair produces low chemical emissions for healthier indoor air quality. Keep your focus during the work day with the Work Smart Mid Back Ergonomic Chair. Color: Black Polyester.