Mid-Back Mesh Executive Chair
Ergonomic Backrest The open mesh design creates a breathable, well-ventilated backrest. The office chairs backrest with lumbar support will help you keep in the right aligned position during prolonged working. Breathable Padded Seat The padded mesh seat is thick and resilient. Made of high quality thick sponge and breathable mesh cloth, preventing body heat and keeping your hips and legs cool and sweat-free. Multi-function Mechanism Pneumatic controls make it easier to raise or lower the seat. The recline mode can help relax you from heavy work. Pull out the handle to start rocking and pull it in to stop. This chair can support up to 250 lbs of weight. Smooth and Durable Casters The PU casters provide great mobility, suitable for hard floors, carpet and more, while moving and swivelling silently is effortless. Unrivalled Quality Designed and built using only high-quality materials and mechanical structure.