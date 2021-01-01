Office Star Products Mid-Back Faux Leather Chair with Gold in Navy Faux Leather, Navy and Gold

An office chair that feels better in leather. Thick and contoured seating with little resistance to the comfort you deserve. All packed with adjustable features such as pneumatic height adjustment, built-in lumbar support, and locking tilt control with adjustable tilt tension. This chair is decorated with extravagant gold accents that cover the arms and base in luxury. Don't you deserve to feel good while you work? Pair functionality and charm with the Mid-Back Faux Leather Chair from Worksmart. Color: Navy and Gold.