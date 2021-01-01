From b&g martin
Microsuede Foam and Faux Down Cushion Dog Bed
B&G Martin’s luxurious microsuede dog bed zippered cushion cover is made using extremely soft microsuede the same used for high-end sofas and all seams are overlocked so this bed has been built to last. Therapeutic foam is topped with cozy faux down so the cushion insert is both supportive and comfortable. The cushion insert also has a fluid resistant outer shell and is Eco-friendly. The zippered cushion cover is removable and machine washable. B&G Martin recommends purchasing B&G Martin fitted linens to help keep your dog’s bed clean. Fitted linens are a snap to put on and take off for routine washing. For every B&G Martin dog bed purchased, a dog in need will be spayed or neutered with the proceeds. Size: Small (24" W x 18" D x 5" H)