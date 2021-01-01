Gray Microfiber Polyester Spa Non-Slip Long Bathroom Rug, 60" x 21"- iDesign

Advertisement
Step onto luxury with the iDesign Spa Microfiber Bath and Shower Mat. Designed for comfort, this ultra-soft microfiber rug provides a plush surface when stepping out of the shower while also helping keep your bathroom floor clean and dry. The super-absorbent fibers soak up water quickly, making this accent rug perfect for use by the bathtub, shower, vanity, or sink. Featuring a non-slip backing, this shower mat is designed to stay in place on the bathroom floor. The classic design with double accent border and sleek gray color is great for master or guest bathrooms and matches a variety of home and bathroom decor styles. This low maintenance bath mat is made with durable 100% polyester and is easy to clean - simply toss in the washing machine and line dry. Measuring 60"x 21", this longer-length runner provides more coverage than standard bath mats and is ideal for use in any size bathroom. With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day.