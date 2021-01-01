From chesapeake
Chesapeake Microfiber Polyester Lurex Shag Ivory Elstra Area Rug (5'x7')
Get this microfiber shag area rug to add a simple pop of color and plush warmth to your living space with this snug, machine tufted carpet. Sink your toes into the thick, soft pile made of polyester. Available in several fresh, inviting colors that easily coordinates with most decors. Our microfiber shag rugs are made of microfiber-fabric composed of extremely fine fibers of polyester. We created this quality shag area rug to complement from the retro to the most basic of tastes. These microfiber shag rugs are affordable and soft, and they resist pilling more than traditional polyester fabric. We invite you to bring the soft plushness of this beautifully colored area rug into your space.