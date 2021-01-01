St. James Home Microfiber Nano Twin White Blanket

Add a fresh look to your bed room or your couch with this Microfiber Nano Feather blanket! Designed with a super soft microfiber cover in a variety of colors options and the classic feel and warmth of a natural filled blanket. Our Nano Feather technology is a process that removes the pesky quills from feathers to provide a poke free, down-like feel. Includes: One twin blanket 68x90 inches. Blanket face and reverse is made from soft 100% microfiber polyester. Filled with 19oz of 100% silver duck nano feathers. This item is machine washable; however, please make sure equipment is large enough to allow the item to move freely in wash. Materials are responsible down standard certified and cleansed by oxipower technology. Color: White.