From east urban home
Beige/Pink Microfiber Microfiber Coverlet / Bedspread Set
Honeycomb quilted design with digital print. Oversized and heavyweight so great coverage along the sides of the bed and won't fall off easily. Made from: double brushed high-density soft spun polyester for optimal softness and ultimate comfort. Excellent stitching and workmanship. A luxurious product for homes, dorm rooms, hotels, guest rooms. It's a modern alternative to the traditional classic. Practical to use for being polyester feels like cotton. Can also be used as a blanket. The coverlet set is made from very durable and sustainable material which is super soft and breathable. Will not endanger your health or environment. Only eco-friendly inks are used. No chemicals used, No dye substance harming the health of you or your family. Colors won't fade thanks to new digital printing methods. Also a great gift idea. You can find a design for everybody and every interest. Customized, personalized products are very popular. As manufacturers of digitally printed home textiles, they follow current trends and bring you the latest home fashion. The digital images they display have the most accurate color possible, however, due to differences in computer monitors, they cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. This coverlet set is printed on the front side only, the back of them are plain white-colored. Size: Twin Coverlet + 1 Sham