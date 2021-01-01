From valentino garavani
Valentino Garavani Micro VSling Leather Crossbody Bag
Posh and compact mini bag fashioned with a sleek keyring chain strap. Adjustable chain and leather shoulder strap Foldover magnetic closure Goldtone hardware One inside slip pocket Authenticity card included Dust bag included Leather Made in Italy SIZE 5"W x 5"H x 3.5"D ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Handbags - Valentino Handbags > Valentino Garavani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino Garavani. Color: Rose.