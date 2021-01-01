King Micro Matelasse Comforter & Sham Set White - Threshold

Dress your sleep space in luxurious comfort with the Micro-Matelasse Comforter and Sham Set from Threshold™. This comforter bedding set includes a soft-filled comforter decorated with a textured design to lend cozy style, along with matching pillow shams to create a chic, cohesive look. Made from a pleasing midweight fabric, this comforter and pillow sham set brings you year-round comfort, while the matelassé fabric construction adds depth and a rich look to your room. Plus, the machine-washable design makes for easy care and cleaning — simply add sheets and decorative pillows of your choice to bring a refreshing update to any bedroom's decor. Size: King. Color: White. Pattern: Solid.