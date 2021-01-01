From nyx cosmetics
NYX COSMETICS Micro Brow Pencil Vegan Eyebrow Pencil - Taupe in Open Brown at Nordstrom Rack
Ready to step up your eyebrow makeup game? It's time to build full, beautiful brows with NYX Professional Makeup ultra-thin Micro Brow Pencil. This eyebrow pencil really does it all - shape, define and fill in sparse brows in a flash. So precise it coats even the finest hairs with color for a natural-looking finish. Penciling in eyebrows is easier than ever with this eyebrow filler. The super-skinny tip draws ultra-fine lines, allowing you to create the look of natural brow hairs in just a flick of the wrist. A two-in-one eyebrow shaper and eyebrow tint, the Micro Brow Pencil is dual-ended for easy brow care and helps to easily create a thick, natural brow shape. This pencil is your go-to weapon, whether you need to define sparse brows or tame unruly hairs. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. Key Benefits:- A micro mechanical brow pencil that shapes, defines and fills in sparse brows for a natural look- Dual-ended spoolie and colored pencil- Available in 8 unique shades- Super-skinny tip- Cruelty-free- Vegan formula* (no animal-derived ingredient or by-product)- Size: 0.003- Color: Taupe- For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info"- Imported