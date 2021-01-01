From artemide
Miconos Pendant Light by Artemide - Color: Clear (USC-A031018) - Design by Ernesto Gismondi
The Miconos Pendant Light by Artemide delivers warm, ambient lighting through an eclectic form factor that harkens back to an era where lighting via electrical currents was in its infancy. The pendant light makes use of its transparent hand-blown glass shade by bringing its incandescent bulb (not included) to the forefront; consumers can't help but notice the brilliant radiance of the bulb housed within the precious glass. Comes with a field-adjustable downrod for ideal customizability. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Gold