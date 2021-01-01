From citizen
Citizen Mickey Racer Strap Watch
Citizen Mickey Racer Strap Watch. Race through time and back again with this Disney Mickey Mouse Racer timepiece from CITIZEN. An adventurous style with a rugged aesthetic, Mickey Mouse zooms into view at 12 o'clock. Designed by Disney Imagineer, Jeff Shelly, Mickey is in full racing attire against a black dial with red and yellow accents. A black ion-plated stainless steel case is complemented by black leather and nylon perforated strap with a red topstitch. Racing features include a 1/5-second chronograph measuring up to 60 minutes, 12/24 hour time, and date. Citizen watches are powered by any light with Eco-Drive technology and never need a battery. ©Disney