From wowtastic!
Michigan Mom for Michigan Mother Tote Bag
Advertisement
Mother from Michigan who Love Michigan, or Michigan woman, and all proud Michigan for Michigan Independence Day and National Michigan Day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.