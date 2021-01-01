Artistic Weavers Michael Black 10 ft. Round Area Rug

This Artistic Weavers Michael Collection 10 ft. Wide Area Rug will be a great decorative touch to your home. This round rug has an abstract motif, making it a perfect statement piece for your living area. It comes in a black shade, adding a dark and sophisticated touch to any decor. It features a 100% wool design to tolerate heavy use without getting damaged. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it is a safe option for your living area. This round rug has a plush pile, which gives a lavish look to your flooring.