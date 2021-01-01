From safavieh
Safavieh Micha Modern Glam X-Leg Upholstered Rectangular Ottoman
Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable stainless steel frame for long lasting longevityNo assembly neededColor: Black/ChromeItem Dimension: 25.2 in. W x 17.8 in. D x 18.9 in. HUpholstered with 100% Bicast LeatherItem contains foam fillingItem Weight: 19.8 lbs.Weight Capacity: 275 lbs.Accessories in life style photo(s) not includedPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some furniture colors may vary slightly. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. We do our best to provide you with an exact measurement, but please be advised that some variation exists.To maintain use only mild soap and water with a non-abrasive clean cloth