Miami shirt hip hop - city name - straight outta Miami T-shirt is is for all lovers of the city Miami and the attractions. Perfect gift for Birthday and Christmas for Dad - Mum - Son - Daughter -for gym - football training - baseball and soccer Miami, officially the City of Miami, is an American city that is the seat of Miami-Dade County, and is the cultural, economic and financial center of South Florida.The city has the third tallest skyline in the U.S. with over 300 high-rises. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem