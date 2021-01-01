Maytag MHW8630H 27 Inch Wide 5.0 Cu. Ft. Capacity Front Load Washer White Laundry Appliances Washing Machines Front Loading Washing Machines

From maytag
Maytag MHW8630H 27 Inch Wide 5.0 Cu. Ft. Capacity Front Load Washer Technology Highlights Extra Power Button: Some stains dissolve best in hot water. Others in cold. With the push of a button, Maytag fights both in a single load. The Extra Power button boosts stain-fighting performance on any wash cycle with a dual-temperature wash. Quick Wash Cycle: The Quick Wash cycle cleans small, lightly soiled loads in 15 minutes with extra high spin speeds, pairing nicely with the Quick Dry cycle on matching Maytag dryers to get your clothes ready in no time. Stainless Steel Wash Basket: The stainless steel wash basket is designed for years of washes and built with sturdy materials to last for the long haul. It's also backed by a 10-year limited parts warranty. 24 Hour Fresh Hold Option: The 24-Hr Fresh Hold option keeps clean clothes smelling fresh in the washer with an internal fan and intermittent tumbling that circulate air through clothes for up to 24 hours after the wash cycle ends. 27 Inch Wide 5.0 Cu. Ft. Capacity Front Load Washer Front Loading Washing Machines White