From morgan home
Morgan Home MHF Home Caleigh Yellow Full/Queen Seersucker Hotel Comforter Set
Advertisement
The MHF Home Caleigh Seersucker Hotel Comforter Set combines fashion forward elements to traditional hotel linens. Ultra-soft and durable, crafted from microfiber, the face features a delicate seersucker print in the lines of the traditional hotel collection while the reverse is a solid seersucker print. To complete the look two throw pillows, add a luxurious and sophisticated feel. Machine washable for added convenience. The digital images displayed have the most accurate color possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, we are not responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Color: Yellow.