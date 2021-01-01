MF Studio 7 Pieces Patio Furniture Outdoor Sectional Sofa Sets All-Weather PE Rattan Conversation Sets With Glass Table - Blue
Description
Steel Frame with Premium Rattan: This sofa set is made of power-coated steel frame and all-weather PE rattan, which ensures the sturdiness and durability. Heavy duty steel frame with reinforced rust-free metal feet make it strong enough to support up to 350lbs per seat.Comfortable & Cushioned Sofa: Comes with back and seat cushion, 4" thickness cushion with removal cover, breathable and easy to clean. 3-layer design with high density sponge ensure the comfort of this sofa set and it will not deform easily.Upgrated Hand - weaved PE Wicker: Constructed with hand-weaved all-weather PE wicker, making this sofa more lightweight and solid, and upgrated PE wicker are strong enough to withstand all weather variations.Easy to Assemble and Clean:: Transparent tempered glass top & removable cushion covers are easy for clean. PE wicker is very smooth and light, easy to maintain. Assembly required with all necessary hardware.1-Year warranty: Free exchange or replacement for installation problems, damage parts and missing parts, we promise 1-Year warranty part. If you have any questions, please feel free to send email to our service team: service@alphamarts.com. We will help you sooner.FEATURES:4" thickness cushion for optimal comfort and relaxationWater resistant zippered cushions cover is easy for clean and replace.Tempered glass table top, safe useUV protection PE rattan for years of useRust-resistant steel frame, more durableFree to combine this sofa set to meet your demandsSPECIFICATIONS:Material: PE wicker, steel frame, polyester cover, spongeColor of Rattan: BlackColor of Cushion: BlueDimension of Armless Sofa: 25.5" x 29.5" x 25" (L x W x H)Dimension of Corner Sofa: 29.5" x 29.5" x 25 " (L x W x H)Dimension of Tea Table: 25.5" x 25.5" x 12.5" (L x W x H)Dimension of footrest: 25.5”x25.5”x12.5”(L x W x H)Dimension of Seat Cushion: 25.5" x 25.5" x 4" (L x W x H)Weight Capacity Per Seat: 350 lbs.Clips included to keep pieces connectedPACKAGE INCLUDE:2 x Armless Sofas4 x Corner Sofas1 x Tea TableInstructionCushionsClips for free