MF Studio 5 Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set Metak Table and Chairs Set with 37 inches Wood-Like Table Top and Umbrella Hole

MF Studio 5 pieces dining sets with 37" table and bistro chairs:Include: 1pc 37" wood-like table and 4pcs metal bistro chairs.Metal square dining table:Dimension: 37"L x 37"W x 28"H, suiatble for 4 peopleMaterial: Power-coated steel frame, PVC table top. All weather and rust resistant.Pre-cut umbrella hole: 1.57"", all patio umbrella includedSpecial wood-like table topMetal dining chairs:Dimension: L25.2" x W22.8" x H35"Seat height: 17"Weight capacity: 300 lbsMaterial: Power-coated steel frameElegant chair back design, gives your yard more comfortFeatures:Heavy Duty frame: Our patio dining chairs and table frame is made of power-coated steel frame, which is rust and weather resistant. Perfect for Indoor,outdoor garden, patio, porch, and yard. You do not need to worry about getting rust and also do not need your special maintenance.Enjoy your leisure time with your family: Spacious chair and table comfortable for four or more person family dinner and party. If the seat is not enough, you can also search MF Studio and order more chairs. Elegant patio dining sets design: Stylish modern wood-like design makes the table polished elegantly,easy to assemble.1.57"" umbrella hole fits most umbrellas.Extra large dimension: Table size: L37" x W37" x H28", Chair size: D25.2" x W22.8" x H35" Seat height:16.6". Extra large dimension can provide you with more comfort. Search MF Studio for more patio furniture: You can search MF Studio and find more patio dining sets for your choice. Also you can match our single dining tables and tables as your wish and be the designer of your own home.1 year guarantee: If you have any question about our products or assembly, please feel free to contact with our professional service team: service@alphamarts.com. Hope to receive the good feedback from you!