Mezza Luna Piantana Floor Lamp by In-Es Art Design - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (MEZZA LUNA PIANTANA - 3)
The Mezza Luna Piantana Floor lamp is inspired by the great mysteries of the moon. The dome-shaped shade of this modern floor lamp is made from nebulite, a combination of resin and fiberglass, and mimics the uneven, softly luminescent qualities of the moon's surface. The outside of the shade features either a white or black finish while the interior boasts a pop of color. The shade is supported by a sinuous steel stem that positions the direction of the light in a downward, angled position. When illuminated, this decorative floor lamp casts direct light that is perfect next to a lounge chair or sofa, beside a desk, or tucked in the corner of a room. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Color: White. Finish: Black