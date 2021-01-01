From in-es art design
Mezza Luna Lavagna Pendant Light by In-Es Art Design - Color: Black (MEZZA LUNA 1 LAVAGNA - 11)
The Mezza Luna Lavagna Pendant Light from In-Es Art Design was designed to evoke the warm memories of childhood while presenting a distinctly modern aesthetic. Crafted by hand in Italy, its domed shade is finished with a blackboard effect resin that allows the piece to be drawn on with chalk, giving the piece a playful, somewhat hidden quality. A slender cord suspends the piece, while a proprietary Nebulite material made of resin and fibers brings a contrasting swirling effect to its interior. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Shape: Dome. Color: Black.