Mexico American Flag for New US Citizen Gift T-Shirt

If you've been living in the United States, have passed your naturalization test, and recently become a US Citizen this will look great on you. You worked hard for citizenship in America. You also have roots where you were born. Show off your heritage and American national pride with a patriotic distressed American flag that is colored with the flag of your birthplace. Makes great gifts for naturalized citizens and family member who are proud they became citizens of the USA. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem