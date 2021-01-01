From onitsuka tiger
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66(r) Slip-On
A lace-free version of a true iconâOne of Onitsuka's most timeless and recognizable stylesâthe Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On shoes ensure the same fresh look that urban street dwellers demand! Check color name for Vegan styles. Low-top sneakers with uppers of suede and canvas or synthetic leather and synthetic fibers. Laceless construction with metallic eyelets detail. Canvas lining and a perforated, cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. Suede T-toe overlay for extra protection. Rubber toe bumper for protection. Flip top heel flap for a personalized look. Low-profile, two-toned EVA midsole for added cushioning and low-to-the-ground fit and feel. Rubber outsole for grip. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size Men's 9.5, Women's 11, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.