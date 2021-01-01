Cinco De Mayo Pillows Women Men Kids Mexican Gifts Mexican Flag Lips Kiss Cinco De Mayo Patriotic Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this funny Mexican Flag Lips Kiss throw pillow for your friend for Cinco De Mayo or as a Mexico Themed Birthday Party Gift! Use this Mexican pillow on May 5th with your sombrero and fiesta decor! This Mexican Flag Lips Kiss pillow is a perfect gift and pillow for Mexican American, Latin, Hispanic men, women, kids, teens, youth, boys and girls for Cinco De Mayo, Birthday, Dia De Las Madres / De Los Muertos! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only