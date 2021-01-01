From robert abbey
Robert Abbey Meurice Chandelier Meurice 30 Light 19" Chandelier Deep Patina Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Robert Abbey Meurice Chandelier Meurice 30 Light 19" Chandelier The Meurice is one of Jonathan Adler's longest running and most successful designs. Organically inspired by bamboo with a hint of Chinoiserie, this collection feels both glamorous and global when placed in your home. The multiple rod detailing in the design is especially stunning in the wall sconce and multiple light chandeliers. All pieces are all available in three finishes; modern brass, polished nickel and deep patina bronze.FeaturesSloped ceiling compatible(30) 25 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 22"Minimum Height: 28"Maximum Height: 57-1/4"Width: 19-1/4"Product Weight: 21 lbsCanopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 750 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 30Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Deep Patina Bronze