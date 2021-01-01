From room360 byfoh
Metroweave® Mesh Vinyl 17.5" Placemat
Features:Vinyl madeBring your presentation to life. Long-lasting, easy care mats.The perfect partner for your décor. Made of durable woven vinyl, stain, fade, bacteria, and heat resistant (up to 300° F).Product Type: PlacematPlacemat Material: VinylNapkin Material: Charger Material: Doily Material: Material: VinylColor: CopperShape: RectangularPattern: Solid ColorHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Wash Type: Hand Wash / Spot CleanRecommended Cleaning Method: Water Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesIron Safe: NoAnti-Wrinkle: YesReversible: NoHandmade: NoLead Free: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaPlacemats Included: YesNumber of Placemats: Napkins Included: NoNumber of Napkins: Chargers Included: NoNumber of Chargers: Doilies Included: NoNumber of Doilies: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 17.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.75Thickness: 0.1Overall Product Weight: 0.15Placemat Length - Front to Back: 11.75Placemat Width - Side to Side: 17.5Assembly:Warranty: