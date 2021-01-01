From new pacific direct

New Pacific Direct Metropolis PU Leather Low Back Counter, Set of 4 Bar & Counter Stools, Vintage Mist Gray

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Farmhouse industrial stool with Vintage Black upholstery, foam Cushion seat with bronze nail head, Gunmetal powder coated Steel. Well constructed of PU, powder coated Steel. Leg color: Gunmetal. Easy to clean, simply dust or spot clean with damp cloth, then wipe dry immediately. Fully Kd, Simple assembly. Tools and instructions are provided. Comes in a Set of 4 per box. Product measurement is taken from the highest point and widest part of the item. Dimensions: 17. 00"W 17. 00"D 33. 00"H. Seat Height: 27"H. Seat dimensions: 12. 5 x 12. 5. Maximum bearing weight: 250 lbs. 1 year limited from distributor

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com