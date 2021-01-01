From classy art

Classy Art "Metropolis" By Tom Reeves Framed Print Wall Art 28 in. x 34 in., Framed In Silver Serenity

Description

The beauty of architecture cannot be denied. The artistic interpretations of buildings and structures can spark your imagination, while photographs can offer a rare glimpse of a structure in it's natural state. Buildings have been a favorite subject of artists for decades. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a color we call "Silver Serenity". It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Framed In Silver Serenity.

