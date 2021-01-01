From lsa international
LSA International - Metropole Vilnius Vase - Clear
Make your interior decorating more striking with this Metropole Vilnius vase from LSA. Inspired by the iconic shapes of Brutalist buildings, this vase has blocky architectural silhouette. Named after the city of Vilnius, Lithuania which is known for this style of architecture, it's been handmade from mouth-blown glass. Key features: * Vase * Material: mouth-blown glass * Dimensions: H28cm * Architectural silhouette design * Inspired by Brutalist architecture * Named after Vilnius, Lithuania * Known for its Brutalist buildings * Due to handmade nature slight imperfections & air bubbles can occur