Metro Vanity Light by Tech Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished Chrome - (700BCMETC-LED930)
The Metro Vanity Light is a rectilinear shaped light bar with multi-layered white glass or white acrylic diffuser (not for use with halogen) and plated pressure formed frame. Provides task and ambient light. Small size is available in three different lamp configurations: halogen, fluorescent (with electronic ballast) or LED. Large size is compact fluorescent. Can be mounted horizontally or vertically. For wall mount only. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: White. Finish: Chrome