Hinkley Metro 52-Inch Wet-Rated Ceiling Fan- Wet-Rated - - Color: White - Blade Color: Chalk White

Enjoy a bright sunny day in your patio underneath the relaxing surge of air created by the Metro 52-Inch Wet-Rated Ceiling Fan from Hinkley. The solid construction is designed to weather the elements. The fan's classic aesthetic makes it a great addition to a range of home styles. It draws the eye with clean lines. The five blades angle slightly to cut across the air in a forward and reverse position. Controlled with an elegant pull chain, the blades offer three distinct speeds. Either setting generates an uplifting atmosphere that helps extend your time outside. Shape: Round. Color: White.