Metric Towel Ring by pomdor - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (382005002)

The Metric Towel Ring from pomdor offers a pleasing, contemporary note to a variety of indoor spaces. Part of the Metric family, its sleek metal frame is a smooth assembly of brass and an electroplated zinc alloy called Zamak, held out from two flat-sided rods. The frames sharp corners mesh well with the parallel stems, while the fixture itself arrives with mounting hardware for fast installation. Pomd'or creates luxurious bath accessories and fixtures in collaboration with preeminent designers and studios. The Barcelona-based company fuses its history of metalworking and glass decor into its elegant line. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Metallics. Finish: Chrome