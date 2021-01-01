From gus modern
Metric End Table by Gus Modern - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (ECETMETR-wn)
The Metric End Table is a minimalist, geometric accent built in either Walnut or Ash. Featuring a hexagon top, it captures a beautiful edge detail on the underside. A stylistic piece for the bedroom or living room, this end table is convenient for resting a book or small knick-knacks. Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably. Shape: Hexagonal. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Walnut