Milwaukee Metric Combination Ratcheting Wrench Mechanics Tool Set (7-Piece)

Advertisement
The MILWAUKEE Ratcheting Combination Wrenches feature 2.5 degrees of arc swing, allowing quick and efficient work in tight spaces. These mechanic's wrenches feature durable double-stacked pawls in the ratcheting mechanism, offering the longest ratchet life and improved access with 144 ratcheting positions. MAX BITE Open-End Grip improves the ratchet wrench's grip on nuts and bolts, offering 25% more torque than smooth-faced wrenches. Each combination wrench features an ergonomic I-Beam handle design for improved comfort. The ratcheting combination wrench set features ink-filled size labels for easy size identification, as well as quick distinction between SAE and metric sets. The 7 piece metric ratcheting combination wrench set comes in a portable locking storage tray, offering organization both on and off the jobsite. These MILWAUKEE combination ratchet wrench sets feature a Lifetime Guarantee.