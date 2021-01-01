Meteorite with Stem Table Lamp by Artemide - Color: White - Finish: White - (USC-1705015A) - Design by Pio & Tito Toso

The Meteorite with Stem Table Lamp by Artemide has a beautiful, otherworldly quality. Every fixture has its own nuances that make it truly one-of-a-kind. The glass is molded, frosted, sandblasted and etched to achieve that organic, textured look and then mounted on an aluminum stem. Ambient light emanates from within the double layer artistic white glass shade and casts a soft glow around the room. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Organic. Color: White.