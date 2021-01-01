Meteor Shower Sparkle Necklace

Advertisement
String the cosmos around your neck and?behold!?all the mystery and infinitude of the universe is yours. OK, it may sound a bit outrageous, but Sara Golden?s space-inspired necklace feels mystical. To create the piece, she forms wax into organic, imperfect shapes and dips them in recycled brass. Next, the metal is plated in 18K gold and finished with three sparkling white topaz jewels. Finally, the mini meteor is placed on a 20-inch chain so you can keep the magic and mysticism close to heart. Handmade in New York.