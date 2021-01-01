Meteor HL13 Pendant Light by Harco Loor Design - Color: Clear (METEORHL13-TRANS-32-HALO-120V)

Designed by Harco Loor Design, the Meteor HL13 Pendant Light features 13 stunning glass globes set with stainless steel arms. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, this pendant light looks best in modern living rooms, hallways, and corridors. Classic designs made with high quality stainless steel and crystals. Founded in the early 80s due to the rising interest and significance of Dutch design in the international field of lighting. Almost every Harco Loor design is hand crafted and carries the personal signature of its designer. Made from high quality crystal and stainless steel these classic designs make a statement and are sure to impress. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear.