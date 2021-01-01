From hammerton studio
Meteo LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Amber - Finish: Matte - (LAB0067-01-MB-ZA-C01-L1)
The Meteo LED Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio invites the eye with a careful, artful balance of blown glass and crystal forms. The top to bottom handcrafted piece shows the mark of the artisan, making sure no two are exactly alike. Meteo's crisp metal hardware and slim suspension let it serve as an accenting presence or as a sequence over a table. Subtle undulations and a great sense of volume underline the handblown glass shade. A fine crystal diffuser inside uses its faceted character to juxtapose against the soft form of the shade. LED light catches on the diffuser as crisp highlights that filter out in an ambient glow. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Oval. Color: Amber. Finish: Matte Black