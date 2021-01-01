From nike
Nike Metcon 6 FlyEase
Advertisement
The ultralight Nike Metcon 6 FlyEase athletic shoes are designed to help you train your hardest. The versatile trainers are designed in a breathable mesh upper with a lace-free FlyEase closure system with a collapsible-back heel for hands-free entry. Round toe construction boasts synthetic overlays, padded collar, and a soft textile lining. Designed with a foam-cushioned insole and a flexible rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.