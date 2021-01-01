From masterpiece art gallery
Masterpiece Art Gallery Metamorphose Dandelions By Ilona Wellmann Canvas Art Print 22" x 28"
Add some photo manipulative artwork to your walls like this whimsical canvas print that features three dandelion flower seed heads displayed in such a compelling and captivating way. “Metamorphose” by Ilona Wellmann showcases these three dandelion seed heads in three various and distinct manners. One is stark white, bright and illuminated in the foreground; the middle one is ready to blow away along with a wish, while the last one has been manipulated to create an entrancing feast for the eyes. A striking print that is guaranteed to make a strong visual impact for your home decor, this piece works in a variety of d¬écor styles and situations. Whether you showcase it in your living room, bedroom, bathroom, or as a focal point at the end of a long hallway, this print is certain to pull focus and captivate attention. Made with superior printing technology, you get a high quality wrapped canvas print with exceptional detail at an affordable price. Plus, with full bleed printing, your new artwork fills the entirety of the canvas, eliminating the need for framing and making hanging a breeze.