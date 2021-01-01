Metamorphic II by Joshua Schicker - Graphic Art Print on Canvas

This abstract art print creates a chic focal point in your living room or bedroom. It's printed on canvas in the USA with archival inks, and it's stretched across a finished backing for a clean-lined, gallery-worthy look. This piece showcases a swirling mix of glam gold and gray hues against a crisp white background that works well with any modern color palette. We also like that this print comes in several different sizes to choose from that best suits your space. Plus, we make sure to include hanging hardware for easy installation. Format: Wrapped Canvas, Size: 18" H x 12" W x 1.25" D